2,244 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,555 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,212,000 after buying an additional 1,154,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after acquiring an additional 807,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

