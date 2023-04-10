2,312 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $106.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

