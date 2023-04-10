26,370 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

