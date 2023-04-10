3,148 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

