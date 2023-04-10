3,148 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 646,644 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,496,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,230,000 after acquiring an additional 895,911 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,088,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

