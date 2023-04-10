32,500 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $141.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average of $142.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

