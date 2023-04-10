428 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $548.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $553.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.88.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

