58,983 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Omnicell by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $127.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

