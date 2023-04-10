6,200 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Children’s Place as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 363.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLCE opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $474.30 million, a PE ratio of -91.07 and a beta of 1.98. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

