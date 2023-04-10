6,303 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,129,000 after buying an additional 5,424,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,507 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

