6,307 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Price Performance

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

GLW opened at $34.10 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

