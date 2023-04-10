6,605 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

