662 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $330.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.98 and a 200-day moving average of $340.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.