863 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $221.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.