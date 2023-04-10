884 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $10,739,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2,209.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNA opened at $228.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

