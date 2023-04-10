908 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on stock opened at $228.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

