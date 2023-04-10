ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ABB by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

ABB opened at $33.02 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.