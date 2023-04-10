Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $104.93 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

