abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.14 ($2.26).

ABDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded abrdn to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.17) to GBX 185 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 210 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.67) target price on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of abrdn stock opened at GBX 201.70 ($2.50) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.49. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -747.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 237 ($2.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. abrdn’s payout ratio is -5,555.56%.

In related news, insider Mike O’Brien bought 47,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £100,182.80 ($124,419.77). 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

