abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.14 ($2.26).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.67) target price on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC lowered shares of abrdn to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.17) to GBX 185 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 210 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other abrdn news, insider Mike O’Brien bought 47,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £100,182.80 ($124,419.77). Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 201.70 ($2.50) on Monday. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -747.04, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. abrdn’s payout ratio is -5,555.56%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

