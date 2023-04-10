Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

