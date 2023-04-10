Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

