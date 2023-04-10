Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

NYSE:AYI opened at $158.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.18. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

