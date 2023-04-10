AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 41.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.