Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

