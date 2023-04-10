Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 121.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Down 0.1 %

AIN stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.