Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.94 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

