Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.63.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 30,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $124.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $114.94 and a 12-month high of $205.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

