Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$67.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.51. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$49.58 and a one year high of C$68.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of C$27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0017668 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.