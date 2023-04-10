Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATD shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$67.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$49.58 and a one year high of C$68.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of C$27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0017668 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.