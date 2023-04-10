Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 286.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,862 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Allison Transmission worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.