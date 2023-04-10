Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,555 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of Verint Systems worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 107,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 260,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,007,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -369.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,694.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

