Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $493.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.97 and its 200 day moving average is $451.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

