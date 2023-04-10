Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 966 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.37% of Addus HomeCare worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,276,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,175,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $62,281.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,587.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $156,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $62,281.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,587.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $108.56 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

