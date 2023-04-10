AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Price Performance

AltaGas stock opened at C$22.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.01. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$31.16.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.