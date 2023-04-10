Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 68,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 125,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.06 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $160.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.