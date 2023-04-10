Analyzing Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $14.30, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.37 $32.25 million $0.80 14.65

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance 29.71% 10.28% 6.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.