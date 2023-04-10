Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.
AAPL stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
