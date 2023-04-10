Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,960 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

