Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Falcon Wealth Planning’s 2nd Largest Position

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

