Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 123,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

