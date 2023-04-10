Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 44,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 123,497 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 81,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

