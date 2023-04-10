Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.