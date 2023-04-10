Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

