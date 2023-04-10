Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 37,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 21,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 123,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

