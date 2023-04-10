Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $78.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

