Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 180,252 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $8,492,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $8,269,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 480,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 435,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

