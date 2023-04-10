Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

V stock opened at $225.99 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average is $211.12. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.