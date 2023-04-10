Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 358.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $2,235,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares in the company, valued at $290,477,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,687 shares of company stock worth $47,155,276 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

NYSE ANET opened at $159.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

