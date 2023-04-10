Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Autoliv by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

